Katarzyna Niezgoda, menedżerka i prawniczka znana z działalności w świecie biznesu, zdecydowała się po raz pierwszy tak otwarcie opowiedzieć o trudnym doświadczeniu sprzed lat. Okazało się, że jeden z zabiegów medycyny estetycznej doprowadził u niej do uszkodzenia nerwu twarzowego, czego konsekwencją był paraliż połowy twarzy.

Ponad 20 lat temu Niezgoda poddała się zabiegowi konturowania linii żuchwy i podbródka. Zamiast oczekiwanych efektów estetycznych, pojawiły się poważne komplikacje. Doszło do uszkodzenia nerwu twarzowego, czylu struktury odpowiedzialnej m.in. za mimikę i ruch mięśni twarzy.

W przestrzeni medialnej pojawiły się plotki, że przyczyną paraliżu był lifting. Była Tomasza Kammela stanowczo temu zaprzeczyła:

Chce sprostować, że uszkodzenie nerwu twarzowego nastąpiło 15 lat temu. W wyniku zupełnie innego zabiegu. Ten zabieg liftingu, który teraz miałam, pomógł mi niwelować, to co się stało wiele lat temu – powiedziała w rozmowie z Kozaczkiem.

Tomasz Kammel, Katarzyna Niezgoda, fot. AKPA.

