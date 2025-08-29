Katarzyna Niezgoda po latach wyjaśnia, co się stało z jej twarzą: „Chcę sprostować, że uszkodzenie nerwu…”
Wyszło nieporozumienie wokół liftingu.
Katarzyna Niezgoda, menedżerka i prawniczka znana z działalności w świecie biznesu, zdecydowała się po raz pierwszy tak otwarcie opowiedzieć o trudnym doświadczeniu sprzed lat. Okazało się, że jeden z zabiegów medycyny estetycznej doprowadził u niej do uszkodzenia nerwu twarzowego, czego konsekwencją był paraliż połowy twarzy.
Odchudzona Kasia Niezgoda spaceruje z ukochanym po molo! Walczą o rozgłos?!
Nieporozumienie wokół liftingu. Katarzyna Niezgoda wydała sprostowanie
Ponad 20 lat temu Niezgoda poddała się zabiegowi konturowania linii żuchwy i podbródka. Zamiast oczekiwanych efektów estetycznych, pojawiły się poważne komplikacje. Doszło do uszkodzenia nerwu twarzowego, czylu struktury odpowiedzialnej m.in. za mimikę i ruch mięśni twarzy.
Niezgoda była z Kammelem, ale to później odnalazła miłość. Tak zaczęła się ich historia
W przestrzeni medialnej pojawiły się plotki, że przyczyną paraliżu był lifting. Była Tomasza Kammela stanowczo temu zaprzeczyła:
Chce sprostować, że uszkodzenie nerwu twarzowego nastąpiło 15 lat temu. W wyniku zupełnie innego zabiegu. Ten zabieg liftingu, który teraz miałam, pomógł mi niwelować, to co się stało wiele lat temu – powiedziała w rozmowie z Kozaczkiem.
Katarzyna Niezgoda z mężem na pokazie Baczyńskiej. Rzadko pojawiają się na salonach
