Zakończyła się 77. gala wręczenia Złotych Globów. Statuetki przyznawane na początku roku są zapowiedzią wielkich emocji, jakie juz niedługo będą miały miejsce podczas oscarowej nocy. Zanim więc zajmiemy się kreacjami, zobaczmy, kto wyszedł z gali z nagrodą.
Złote Globy 2020 – zwycięzcy:
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy dramat
„1917”
„Irlandczyk”
„Joker”
„Historia małżeńska”
„Dwóch papieży”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepsza komedia lub musical
„Pewnego razu… w Hollywood”
„Nazywam się Dolemite”
„Jojo Rabbit”
„Na noże”
„Rocketman”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy aktor w dramacie
Joaquin Phoenix – „Joker”
Christian Bale – „Le Mans ’66”
Antonio Banderas – „Ból i blask”
Adam Driver – „Historia małżeńska”
Jonathan Pryce – „Dwóch papieży”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy aktor w komedii lub musicalu
Taron Egerton – „Rocketman”
Daniel Craig – „Na noże”
Roman Griffin Davis – „Jojo Rabbit”
Leonardo DiCaprio – „Pewnego razu… w Hollywood”
Eddie Murphy – „Nazywam się Dolemite”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepsza aktorka w dramacie
Renée Zellweger – „Judy”
Cynthia Erivo – „Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson – „Historia małżeńska”
Saoirse Ronan – „Małe kobietki”
Charlize Theron – „Gorący temat”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepsza aktorka w komedii lub musicalu
Awkwafina – „Kłamstewko”
Ana de Armas – „Na noże”
Cate Blanchett – „Gdzie jesteś, Bernadette?”
Beanie Feldstein – „Szkoła melanżu”
Emma Thompson – „Late Night”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy
Brad Pitt – „Pewnego razu… w Hollywood”
Tom Hanks – „Cóż za piękny dzień”
Anthony Hopkins – „Dwóch papieży”
Al Pacino – „Irlandczyk”
Joe Pesci – „Irlandczyk”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa
Laura Dern – „Historia małżeńska”
Kathy Bates – „Richard Jewell”
Annette Bening – „Raport”
Jennifer Lopez – „Ślicznotki”
Margot Robbie – „Gorący temat”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy film animowany
„Praziomek”
„Kraina Lodu II”
„Jak wytresować smoka 3”
„Król Lew”
„Toy Story 4”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy film zagraniczny
„Parasite”
„Ból i Blask”|
„Nędznicy”
„Portret kobiety w ogniu”
„Kłamstewko”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy reżyser
Sam Mendes – „1917”
Bong Joon-ho – „Parasite”
Todd Phillips – „Joker”
Martin Scorsese – „Irlandczyk”
Quentin Tarantino – „Pewnego razu… w Hollywood”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy snenariusz
„Pewnego razu… w Hollywood”
„Historia małżeńska”
„Parasite”
„Dwóch papieży”
„Irlandczyk”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepsza muzyka
„Joker”
„Osierocony Brooklyn”
„Małe kobietki”
„1917”
„Historia małżeńska”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepsza piosenka
„I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – „Rocketman”
„Beautiful Ghosts” – „Koty”
„Into the Unknown” – „Kraina Lodu II”
„Spirit” – „Król Lew”
„Stand Up” – „Harriet”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy serial dramatyczny
„Sukcesja”
„Wielkie kłamstewka”
„The Crown”
„Obsesja Eve”
„The Morning Show”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy aktorka w serialu dramatycznym
Olivia Colman – „The Crown”
Jennifer Aniston – „The Morning Show”
Jodie Comer – „Obsesja Eve”
Nicole Kidman – „Wielkie kłamstewka”
Reese Witherspoon – „The Morning Show”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy aktor w serialu dramatycznym
Brian Cox – „Sukcesja”
Kit Harington – „Gra o tron”
Rami Malek – „Mr. Robot”
Tobias Menzies – „The Crown”
Billy Porter – „Pose”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy serial komediowy lub musical
„Współczesna dziewczyna”
„Barry”
„The Kominsky Method”
„Wspaniała pani Maisel”
„Wybory Paytona Hobarta”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepsza aktorka w serialu komediowym lub musicalu
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – „Fleabag”
Christina Applegate – „Już nie żyjesz”
Natasha Lyonne – „Russian Doll”
Kirsten Dunst – „On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Rachel Brosnahan – „Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy aktor w serialu komediowym lub musicalu
Ramy Youssef – „Ramy”
Michael Douglas – „The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader – „Barry”
Ben Platt – „Wybory Paytona Hobarta”
Paul Rudd – „Życie z samym sobą”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy serial limitowany lub film telewizyjny
„Czarnobyl”
„Paragraf 22”
„Fosse/Verdon”
„Na cały głos”
„Niewiarygodne”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepsza aktorka w serialu limitowanym lub filmie telewizyjnym
Michelle Williams – „Fosse/Verdon”
Kaitlyn Dever – „Niewiarygodne”
Joey King – „The Act”
Helen Mirren – „Katarzyna Wielka”
Merritt Wever – „Niewiarygodne”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy aktor w serialu limitowanym lub filmie telewizyjnym
Russell Crowe – „Na cały głos”
Christopher Abbott – „Paragraf 22”
Sacha Baron Cohen – „The Spy”
Jared Harris – „Czarnobyl”
Sam Rockwell – „Fosse/Verdon”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu limitowanym lub filmie telewizyjnym
Patricia Arquette – „The Act”
Helena Bonham Carter – „The Crown”
Toni Collette – „Niewiarygodne”
Meryl Streep – „Wielkie kłamstewka”
Emily Watson – „Czarnobyl”
Złote Globy 2020 – Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w serialu limitowanym lub filmie telewizyjnym
Stellan Skarsgård – „Czarnobyl”
Alan Arkin – „The Kominsky Method”
Kieran Culkin – „Sukcesja”
Andrew Scott – „Fleabag”
Henry Winkler – „Barry”
Złote Globy 2020 – suknie gwiazd, kreacje na czerwonym dywanie
A teraz pora na przegląd kreacji. W tym roku na czerwonym dywanie Złotych Globów królowały biel, czerń i kolor czerwony. Większość gwiazd postawiła na proste, klasyczne fasony. Zdarzały się też eksperymenty – na tym polu wyróżniła się Jennifer Lopez. Gwiazda wystąpiła na gali w kreacji od Valentino. Pojawiły się już głosy, że była to najgorsza suknia wieczoru.
Pięknie wyglądała za to Jennifer Aniston. Aktorka postawiła na prostotę. Założyła długą sukienkę od Valentino. Kreacja odsłaniała dekolt i podkreślała szczupłą sywletkę Jenn.
Genialnie wyglądała Scarlett Johansson w czerwonej sukni – gwiazda udowodniła, że wciąż jest jedną z najbardziej seksownych aktorek Hollywood. Jej styliści stanęli na wysokości zadania i podczas gali wręczenia Złotych Globów gwiazda była jedną z najlepiej ubranych aktorek.
W czerwieni zaprezentowała się także Nicole Kidman. Z kolei Reese Witherspoon postawiła na biel i minimalistyczny fason.
Zobaczcie zdjęcia gwiazd z czerwonego dywanu Złotych Globów 2020!
